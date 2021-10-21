The Power Plant Coffee + Store
7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing thepowerplant.store
Highway 1 hits a chokepoint at the two-lane stretch through Moss Landing. Besides nice scenery, there’s a new reason not to fret when you hit the brakes: Newcomer The Power Plant is an oasis. Loaded with large potted plants that hang from the ceiling and sprout out of multi-tiered planters, it feels like a literal oasis. But it’s also a quality coffee stop, offering locally roasted Acme brews, Ad Astra-baked goods and more menu items like Thai toast with peanut butter, cilantro, mint, sriracha with a dab of honey. While you’re enjoying your oasis, browse the shop where creations by local artisans might catch your eye. By the time you go, maybe the traffic will be lighter – or you’ll be soothed enough that you won’t care anymore.