The Dog Park Four
For over five years the “Dog Park Four” have been doggedly pursuing the creation of a dog park at Palo Corona Regional Park. The ad hoc group is made up of two couples – Linda and David Mullally of Carmel Valley and Norman and Fran Leve of Carmel Highlands – who met by chance while walking their dogs. They talked about how they’d all really like a safe, fenced-in dog park where their dogs could run off-leash and owners could socialize. They soon saw an opportunity when the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District announced it was acquiring the Rancho Cañada Golf Course. That set the two couples on a quest to convince the district to include a dog area in the new park plans. The park district board voted in favor of the idea in 2018 and three years later the Dog Park Four were on hand to answer questions about the new dog park during a “Plan Your Park” open house in July 2021 as it inches toward reality.