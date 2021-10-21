Oldtown Salinas
It was a construction project that everyone loved to hate while it was underway, but now there it is – a newly created streetscape with a welcoming arch to boot, showing off the many locally owned (and many Latino-owned) businesses in this historic neighborhood. Check out sweets from Blue Aces Bake Shoppe, coffee from The Bearded Bean or The Cherry Bean, elegant contemporary Mexican food at Villa Azteca, unique beers at the brand-new Brew-N-Krew Ale House – and lots more, all within a few steps.