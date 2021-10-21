Monterey Cookhouse’s Patio
2149 N. Fremont St., Monterey 642-9900, montereycookhouse.com
Many would argue that the bike lane to nowhere makes a stunning piece of still life sculpture, but the best addition to the streetscape in this hardscrabble neighborhood is the bamboo-enclosed outdoor dining patio at Monterey Cookhouse. The flora is abundant and colorful, the furniture is reclaimed and repurposed and sets a new high-water mark for shabby-chic. The drinks are strong, the food affordable and the soundtrack stuck on a ’70s AM radio playlist. What’s not to love?