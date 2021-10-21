Monterey County Board of Supervisors’ noise ordinance
The noisy parties of North County have gotten a lot noisier thanks to the multiplying effect: More hosts are jumping on the party-scene bandwagon, resulting in multiple booming events all day and night every weekend. After North County residents appealed for help in 2019, the Board of Supervisors revised the county noise ordinance, thinking it would give the Sheriff’s Office more teeth to enforce the law. Instead, sheriff’s deputies took the education route, admonishing hosts to quiet down but never citing anyone – as in, zero – in two years. Fed up, residents pressured the board in 2021 to revise the ordinance yet again. In September the board briefly discussed the issue and instead of taking direct action they formed a committee to hash out how the county might revise the ordinance and bring it back for a future vote.