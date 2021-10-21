Big Sur Big Share
Mondays at the Big Sur Grange Hall thebigsurbigshare.com
There aren’t many community gathering places in Big Sur where one can stand around and gab with neighbors from other ridges. But during the pandemic, perhaps ironically, this coastal area got a new one – the Big Sur Big Share, a weekly food exchange. The raison d’être of the Big Share is a touching and important one, all about sharing excess fruits and vegetables, much of them grown in gardens around Big Sur, with community members who need food. But the Big Share also became, especially during the height of shelter-in-place, the opportunity to chat with neighbors. People would come by and drop off food or pick some up… and then invariably end up staying, clustered in socially distanced groups, catching up in the redwood-filled parking lot. Conversation is food for the soul, after all.