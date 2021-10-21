Town Burger
16 El Camino Real, Greenfield 674-5786
Town Burger sounds like something straight out of 1950s farmland, as in “Hey kids, I’m going to town, maybe I’ll bring back some burgers for you when you’re done shucking that corn.” But this burger joint is beloved by townies and visitors alike. Their menu boasts more than a dozen burger selections ranging from your standard options to the Colossal Burger with pastrami heaped on top, or the Montana Burger featuring the addition of sausage, and sides like fried pickles and fried mushrooms. There’s even a kid’s menu that features hot dog pieces shaped like tiny octopuses. With options like that, going to town seems more like a destination for fun than a pilgrimage for supplies.