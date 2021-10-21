Pacific Grove Certified Farmers Market
3-6pm Mondays between Central and Grand, Pacific Grove everyonesharvest.org/pacific-grove–certified-farmers-market
In Monterey County, we are spoiled. From Castroville to Salinas to Carmel Valley, there are 12 farmers markets happening every week. But Pacific Grove rises to the top for two reasons: First, it is the only farmers market held on Monday night, the moment when you realize the weekend has passed and you are leaving work knowing your fridge is empty and the sun is getting low. Second, the dramatic ocean view that unfolds is a treasure, with the horizon evenly splitting the ocean and sky, its deep indigo testifying to the fact that it’s not too late, not for the farmers market, not for anything.