Homekey housing complex
545 Work St., Salinas homekey.hcd.ca.gov
Out of a terrible pandemic came a winning idea to combat homelessness called Homekey, buying hotels and motels and rehabbing them into apartments with supportive services. In Salinas the Homekey idea was manifested in short order by a group of tenacious government officials and dedicated nonprofit leaders and volunteers, resulting in a 103-unit apartment complex. Two women led the way: Salinas Community Development Director Megan Hunter and Antastacia Wyatt, the county’s housing program manager at the time. Hunter applied for state funds in collaboration with nonprofit Step Up and Shangri La Construction to purchase the former Good Nite Inn. The state awarded $7 million and Shangri La contributed $5 million more to complete the $12 million purchase. It’s already home to more than 60 residents and will house around 100 when the rehab work is complete.