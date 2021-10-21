The Everything Cookie at Coast Big Sur
49901 Highway 1, Big Sur 667-2301, coastbigsur.com
OK we hear you, yes you, saying that a cookie is a cookie is a cookie. We used to be like you, too. But that was before tasting the Everything Cookie at Coast in Big Sur. This cookie, packed with chocolate, walnuts and sesame seeds, is the cookie dreams are made of. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors that combine to make it feel a bit more like a meal than just a treat. This cookie alone is worth the trip to Coast Big Sur. But if you’re looking to round out the experience, Chef Nick Balla’s sourdough pizzas are always delicious and there’s a menu of innovative house beverages to wash it all down.