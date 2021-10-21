City of Monterey
Early in the dark and confusing days of shelter-in-place, the city of Monterey was especially hard hit – the hospitality-centric city’s economy all but shut down as “non-essential.” City government was fast to offer daily (virtual) press briefings, becoming the first agency in the county to do so, and offering clear answers to what they knew – and honest answers about what they didn’t know. It was quick, it was clear, it was helpful. Besides communicating to the media, they also communicated with residents, to be sure homebound people had what they needed to stay safe and fed.