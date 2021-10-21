Monterey Tides
2600 Sand Dunes Drive, Monterey 394-3321, montereytides.com
The Monterey Tides hotel doesn’t look like much from the outside, except ugly. But step inside, and it quickly feels like a hidden pocket of paradise. Specifically, near the ground floor bar, with a drink, and hopefully a friend, sitting in a lounge chair watching waves lap into the sand just feet from your view. Aside from the window, the only thing separating you from the ocean is a sea wall, which, at some point this century, will be swallowed by the rising sea. That might not be the most uplifting thought while having a drink, but you can think about that later. Just enjoy the view while the getting is good.