Monterey State Historic Park
Various locations, downtown Monterey 649-2907, parks.ca.gov/?page_id=575
Monterey has one of the richest histories of any city on the West Coast, but for reasons unknown, Monterey State Historic Park remains a far too underappreciated local gem, despite being filled with scores of historic buildings that each have their own stories to tell. Many locals get out to see them during Christmas at the Adobes every December, which is a lovely, festive event, but during most of the year, the many historic sites are quieter than the nearby library. Which is another little local pro-tip: the walled gardens at some of the adobes are serene, and a perfect place to read, meditate or just get away for a minute, or a few minutes. And best of all, it’s free.