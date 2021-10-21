Henry Miller Memorial Library
48603 Highway 1, Big Sur 667-2574, henrymiller.org
Henry Miller is well known for his controversial writing – Tropic of Cancer was banned in the U.S. until a series of breakthrough legal cases leading all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964 redefined the definition of obscenity in regard to literature. So it should come as no surprise that the small redwood home formerly owned by Miller’s best Big Sur friend Emil White (who had a characteristic ribaldry of his own) is now home to a fine collection of smutty books for sale. Beyond the smut, you’ll find hot takes on gender, sexuality, politics, sustainability, a touch of anarchism and a heavy dose of philosophical musings. Executive Director Magnus Toren engages visitors in similarly polemical conversations; an eager devil’s advocate always seeking out perspectives from the global community of library visitors. Next time you’re up for an ideology-expanding confab, go pick out a racy book and ask Toren what he thinks about it.