Monterey Bay Inn
242 Cannery Row, Monterey 373-6242, montereybayinn.com
Monterey Bay is an objectively fantastic place to vacation, of this there is no doubt. It can be easy to get wrapped up in the daily grind, and as such, locals can easily forget how vacation-y it can be here. A couple of days in a harbor-view room at Monterey Bay Inn on Cannery Row, however, will send even the most jaded local on a search for an otter postcard to send home. Overlooking San Carlos Beach, you can track the comings and goings of local scuba divers, graze on your in-room continental breakfast and generally bask in the slow pace of the waves and tides. Take a look around and relax. Vacation where you live.