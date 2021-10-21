Point Pinos Coastal Trail
Along Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove
Capital improvement projects aren’t typically all that sexy, but this trail being built right now is pretty cool. It’s a pedestrian and coastal access project which is free of controversy and funded 90-percent by grants. It will allow ADA access to the shoreline. It will replace invasive species with native plants and its construction will prevent erosion in a heavily visited area. The California Coastal Trail has long run through the entire city of Monterey and three of the four miles of the Pacific Grove coastline, and now this five-foot wide trail – comprising decomposed granite in some parts and plank walkway in others – will connect Lovers Point to Asilomar, replacing the informal paths through the ice plant. The sections that are complete are already a runaway success.