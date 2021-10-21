Eagle Chinese Restaurant
26 W Alisal St., Salinas 751-2312, eaglerestaurant.net
Do not blink when your GPS directs you to Eagle Chinese because even with your eyes wide open you might have to circle the block a few times to find it. The tiny entryway, wedged between the King’s Den and a barbershop, doesn’t scream restaurant, but if you know, you know. Their vast menu boasts a selection of dishes numbering in the triple digits, and while you can get your chicken chow mein fix anywhere, where else are you going to find jalapeño chicken, orange tofu and an entire list of dishes featuring lamb as the protein? Not to mention the fast, friendly service.