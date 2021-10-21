Poppy Hall Soups and Stews
589 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 204-9990, poppyhall.com
Remember December of 2020 when Covid-19 case rates were high and vaccines were still in the development stage, seemingly ages away? The dwindling daylight combined with the fact that we’d all been inside for almost a year was not the stuff of dreams. Enter Poppy Hall’s soup and stew to-go. Dunking a buttery Parker House roll into perfectly long-cooked stew was the antidote to a long, dark winter. The soup and stew program was an inspired direction for the Pacific Grove restaurant to continue to offer its signature “California soul food” during a time when packing kitchens and dining rooms was not an option.