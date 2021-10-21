Monterey Bay Football Club
411 2nd Ave., Seaside montereybayfc.com
Professional soccer, or as Pele called it, the beautiful game, is coming to town. With whiplash-inducing speed, an ambitious, visionary and well-financed operation has sprung up on the campus of CSU Monterey Bay. Monterey Bay FC Union will be the newest member of the 33-team USL Championship league. It’s the real deal. The coaching staff is decorated and experienced, international and local athletes participated in the initial team tryouts at the beginning of October, the long-dormant 6,000-person-capacity stadium at CSUMB is undergoing an $11 million makeover, local businesses are lining up as sponsors, and the first home games are scheduled for May of 2022. As VP of Marketing Christina Ferrante sums it up, “It’s transformational, it’s beyond exciting.” We’re excited to buy our season tickets.