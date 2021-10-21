Sand City Art Park
525 Ortiz Ave., Sand City 394-3054, sandcity.org/our – community/public-art
What’s better than a public works lot? OK, just about anything. But Sand City officials dared to dream big and convert this underutilized parking lot into a social and creative center of their town, inviting artists to produce murals on the walls and even on the floor. City Spark now happens there on the third Sunday of each month, inviting musicians, makers and artists to gather and share and sell their crafts. A 24-team cornhole league completed its first season. And there is a dedicated gathering space for the arts in a city that proclaims its affection for the arts.