slowfiber
517A Hartnell St., Monterey 901-3168, slowfiber.com
You’ve heard about the pitfalls of fast fashion (overproduction, sweatshops, toxic fabrics and dyes to name a few). Jaki Canterbury offers the local countermeasure – slowfiber. Retail and resale stock includes fabric, patterns, notions, tools, books, yarn and thread. Crafters appreciate the buy/sell/trade components when cleaning out their own supply stashes. Staring at a pile of clothes that need buttons replaced, holes patched, or hems seamed? Bring them to slowfiber on Fridays for “mendbar” (pre-register online) where Canterbury teaches a new skill and attendees work on their projects together. Learn to mend what you have and to make what you need before you rush to a big box store for something new. Sustainability, community and beauty collide here.