Drive-in Movies at Monterey Fairgrounds
2004 Fairground Road, Monterey 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com/pop-up-movies
Everyone loves movie night. That unmistakable smell of freshly popped popcorn as you check out the lobby movie posters. The photo booth and arcade games to close out the night. The pandemic turned your Friday night routine into a pipe dream, but what drive-in movies lack in communal space they make up for in nostalgia. Snuggling up with your sweetie (or rolling in as a family because hey, one car, one price). Grabbing your snacks and settling in to your own individual movie bubble. All the benefits of a movie theater without all the ick of that six-foot radius, with family-friendly classics on the big screen.