Rosine’s
434 Alvarado St., Monterey 375-1400, rosinesmonterey.com
Comfort food is individual. You might crave pot roast and mashed potatoes while your roommate’s jam is a big slab of ooey gooey lasagna. A fat cheeseburger might comfort your son while a creamy bowl of clam chowder is your daughter’s go-to for stressful days. Spaghetti, tuna melt, and ooooh the French fries. We’re getting comfy just thinking about Rosine’s menu that’s lush with comforting dishes that beckon you to indulge with a flavor equivalent of, “There there. Now doesn’t that feel nice.”