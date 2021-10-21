Target
2040 California Ave., Sand City, 392-1990 133 General Stilwell Drive, Marina, 883-5720 1640 N. Main St., Salinas, 442-0547 target.com
With three locations serving Monterey County, Target made groceries and other key household supplies accessible and affordable to locals during the pandemic via curbside pickup. Whether by downloading the Target app or just browsing online, you can order anything available for curbside pickup and never have to leave your car: Target employees bring the order to you, and even load it into your trunk. You can stay in the driver’s seat, no obsessive hand sanitizing required to get all the household essentials. Can’t leave the house? Target also offers same-day delivery.