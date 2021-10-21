Starbucks
Various locations starbucks.com
In a time of physical isolation, internet connectivity became a sudden essential need. Where to go for a reliable connection when the home router was acting funky? Starbucks locations all over Monterey County, even those that transitioned to a drive-thru only model in various stages of SIP, have that high speed you need to connect with the grandkids or grandparents, upload that final paper for school or send a critical work email. And the even better news: That reliable Wi-Fi is still here.