To-Go Cocktails
For those that partake in spirited libations, the Covid-19 pandemic, initially, created an unfortunate paradox: Enjoying an expertly made cocktail never seemed more vital than in those initial weeks of lockdown, and yet there was nowhere to buy one. Enter the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which decided to suspend the usual rules – restaurants were suddenly allowed to mix you a drink, serve it up in a to-go cup, and you could bring it home, add some ice, and enjoy it alongside takeout dinner. Turns out the demand is outliving takeout-only times – and the ABC has, for now, allowed it to continue, so people can keep enjoying top-flight cocktails in their own homes.