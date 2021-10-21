Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund
2354 Garden Road, Monterey 375-9712, cfmco.org/covidrelief
Think back to the early days of the pandemic, when most of us were in shock. The people at the Community Foundation for Monterey County were thinking fast about how to uplift vulnerable people, even before we knew just how bad the financial impact would get. On March 16, 2020, they launched the Covid-19 Relief Fund, which has raised $4.4 million and counting. The money goes out in the form of grants to nonprofits directly supporting people in need. That included grants like $50,000 to the Central Coast YMCA to provide childcare for essential workers, $150,000 to the Food Bank for Monterey County to support increased demand for food, $30,000 to the Natividad Medical Foundation for testing for farmworkers, $30,000 to Catholic Charities for funeral costs associated with Covid-19. Where there was need, there was funding, thanks to the generosity of donors. The Covid-19 Relief Fund is still making grants, and the Community Foundation waives its usual fees.