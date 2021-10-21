Carmel Beach
There are any number of things that make Carmel Beach, a local gem in its own right (it also won readers’ votes as Best Beach), a great spot for a socially distanced date. If the date goes well, you’ll be happy to be enjoying it, and perhaps watching the cotton candy-pink sunset clouds in such a romantic place. And if the date doesn’t go well? At least you got a nice walk along the beach out of it (see Best Socially Distanced Fitness Activity, above), and there’s no conversation needed for how to split the check – you can just keep on walking.