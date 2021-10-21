Monterey Bay Aquarium Live Cams
montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams
Maybe you’re in your chair at your boring office (well, home office) job and 2pm hits; maybe it’s 6pm and you just returned from a rare pandemic-era trip to the grocery store to stock up for three weeks. Either way, you’re looking for some stimulation but you’re stuck where you are. Where to turn? How about watching sea otters frolic with one another on a rock formation? Plumes of glowing pink and red jellyfish perhaps? Sharks lurking among schools of fish? The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s live cams have you covered, with steady livestreams of various marine life exhibits that offer a view into the daily habits of some of the Aquarium’s most interesting creatures. All the more important while the Aquarium was closed, and the mesmerizing aquatic movement of kelp proved to be one of the best ways to relax in the early days of pandemic uncertainty.