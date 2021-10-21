Walking on the beach
So you’re going through a global pandemic, with shelter-in-place orders coming down, and adapting to a new reality – you can’t go to the gym, you can’t meet your friend at the yoga studio. What you can do is go for a walk, and luckily in Monterey County, you can go for a walk on some particularly stunning miles of coastline. Besides the ease of social distancing, you get added sensory bonuses like sunset views, the breeze in your face, the sound of waves breaking, feeling the sand on your feet – a chance to feel truly alive during some trying times.