Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
622-8001, montagehealth.org/vaccine
In the winter of 2021, there was suddenly a real reason for hope – vaccines could provide substantial protection against Covid-19. There was a rush and confusion in those early days, when everybody wanted to be first in line for a jab. Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula rose quickly to the occasion, enlisting staff and volunteers at a variety of convenient locations to vaccinate the most people possible in the shortest time possible, all while keeping things organized and calm. CHOMP parent Montage created a helpful information website with an FAQ, helping assuage any anxieties about the vaccines. But most important, they got lots of shots in lots of arms. All told, their clinics vaccinated more than 59,000 people.