Schooners
400 Cannery Row, Monterey 372-2628, schoonersmonterey.com
Lots of places shifted to outdoor dining for obvious reasons, but Schooners has had this in its repertoire all along. What could be better Monterey Bay ambiance than the sound of waves crashing and the smell of the salty air? A coastal-themed menu, fire pits for brisk times and even live music during a summer music series – all perched over the bay with a view of water and maybe even some passing otters or dolphins – makes Schooners the perfect place to pull up a chair and stay (outside) awhile.