Café Rustica
10 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley 659-4444
March 17, 2020 started for Café Rustica as a celebration of its 20th anniversary and ended with an unprecedented forced closure of dine-in restaurants across California. Just as it did following 9/11 and the Great Recession, Café Rustica survived, thanks to the work of owner Julien Belliard and staff, and to the relief of Carmel Valley residents and visitors. That Café Rustica is so beloved is owed to a variety of factors: It walks the line between date night and family dinner; it boasts a menu that stretches from thin-crust pizza and salads to fresh halibut and duck; and the atmosphere offers a warm and inviting refuge in the heart of Carmel Valley Village.