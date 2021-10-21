Lucia Restaurant & Bar
415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley 658-3400, luciacarmelvalley.com
Just got engaged? Landed a book deal or sold a movie script? Woke up and realized life is worth living? A beautiful meal is the perfect way to celebrate special occasions and Lucia Restaurant & Bar is the best place to do it. Located on the grounds of Bernardus Lodge & Spa, the farm-to-table cuisine can be experienced from morning to night and the chef’s tasting menu at dinner should not be ignored. Local beers, seasonal cocktails and world-class wines round out what could be a meal you’ll never forget.