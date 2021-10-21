Happy Girl Kitchen
173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com
Truth be told – with a nod to rock legends Steve Winwood and Eric Clapton’s “Tell the Truth” – HGK could earn a win in Best Of annals for Best Parklet Pioneering, Best Pickling Classes, Best Cookbook (by co-owner Jordan Champagne), Best Lunch Specials, Best Recipe Swaps or Best Family Vanagon. Another bit of truth: They crush it on the wheat-free front, with everything from snickerdoodles to thumbprint cookies to fresh sandwich and bowl specials that rotate daily.