Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant
1180 Forest Ave., Suite F, Pacific Grove 656-9533, juliasveg.com
For over a decade, vegetarians and vegans have had a solid place to go for inventive and delicious fare at Julia’s. There are no lifeless grilled veggie sandwiches or the same-old meatless pasta menu items served at regular restaurants. Julia’s serves up hearty, complex creations that rely on layers of flavor and the expert use of ingredients like exotic mushrooms. The creativity and deliciousness run through the entire menu from breakfast to appetizers and dessert. And here’s a little-known fact about Julia’s: The restaurant serves the best pizza in P.G. You’ll never miss the pepperoni.