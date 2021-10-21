Hula’s Island Grill
622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 655-4852, hulastiki.com
Whether it’s Tuesday around happy hour or a Friday night, Hula’s Island Grill stands out as the hive of activity along Monterey’s cherished Lighthouse Avenue – often with a line spilling out onto the sidewalk. Step inside and be transported back to mid-century America, when tiki bars were all the rage. With a lively atmosphere and a menu that covers island favorites, Hula’s delivers both on the tantalizing small plates – like coconut shrimp rolls and sliders – and on the mains like poke, tacos and pan-fried mahi. Oh, and don’t forget Hula’s most attractive asset – the menu of tropical cocktails you won’t find anywhere else in the county.