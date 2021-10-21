Fandango
223 17th St., Pacific Grove 372-3456, fandangorestaurant.com
Fandango: Noun, a lively Spanish dance for two people. Also Fandango: a prime example of deliciousness in Monterey County. With a list of offerings that includes everything from burgers and salads to escargot and rack of lamb, it’s no surprise Fandango has been going strong for over 25 years. The osso bucco is like an edible hug and we’re pretty sure God herself created the profiterole recipe. Did we mention the wine selection? Fandango offers so many scrumptious pours that we simply can’t pick one favorite. We’re holding up our glasses right now toasting to the next 10 years of foodie love.