Phil’s Fish Market & Eatery
7600 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing 633-2152, philsfishmarket.com
There are many ways to get to Phil’s Fish Market. But make the trip. Please. Drive. Boat. Bike. Windsurf. Whatever. And bring your appetite. This Moss Landing seafood eatery, made famous for its cioppino, likes to serve big. Halibut and snapper taco plates, calamari steak, jumbo shrimp, those deep bowls of cioppino – the list goes on. With a great view of the Monterey Bay, make sure to take a stroll along the beach just outside the seating area. You may need it to keep from dozing on the way home… however you get home.