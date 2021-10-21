Gusto
1901 Fremont Blvd., Seaside 899-5825, gusto1901.com
Gusto brings excellent food, excellent service, and excellent vibes that are equally well suited to a fancy date night, low-key family dinner, solo meal at the bar or takeout pizza. Everything is good here (pro tip: don’t skimp on the appetizers, especially the super-crispy calamari or the mozzarella board that makes it hard to pick a favorite) but the pizza is especially unique, a northern Italian-style pie with perfectly doughy-yet-firm crust that comes generously topped. Or go light and choose a seasonal salad. Or stick with pasta that reveals pasta as it should be. Besides the food, this is the kind of restaurant that makes everyone feel like family. Oh, and did we mention there’s a fully stocked bar, generous wine list and a variety of beers on tap?