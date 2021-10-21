Luigi’s
346 Alta St., Gonzales 675-7800, luigispasta.net
When asked to describe what makes Luigi’s great, owner Ben Velez jumps straight to the restaurant’s community of customers. “Everyone supports the heck out of us,” he says. Velez and his wife Audri bought Luigi’s from the Bozzo family that founded the restaurant (and also the Gino’s restaurants in Salinas) back in 2018, but the style of the restaurant and the recipes remain the same. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty lasagna or a take-and-bake pizza for a quiet night at home, Luigi’s has your Italian comfort food bases covered.