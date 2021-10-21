Monterey’s Fish House
2114 Del Monte Ave., Monterey 373-4647, montereyfishhouse.com
The small seafood restaurant off Del Monte Avenue will be included on any travel guide’s list of must-sees in Monterey County. Fans of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives will also vouch for it. It’s hard to go wrong on this menu, but staff favorites include the seafood artichoke pasta, grilled oysters and the cioppino seafood stew. As with all restaurants, the Fish House struggled through the initial rounds with the pandemic, but experienced staff helped them navigate uncertainty – current employees have worked there for an average of 10 years – and will help you navigate the restaurant’s robust wine list.