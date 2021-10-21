Stephen Caldwell
The Sardine Factory 701 Wave St., Monterey 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
Managing a 20,000-bottle wine cellar takes both a Jedi-like palate and rockstar skills with Excel spreadsheets. The wine selection at The Sardine Factory is considered one of the world’s best, and Stephen Caldwell is the talent behind the collection. With 20-plus years experience in hospitality and wines, Caldwell can guide diners on wine journeys by the glass, by world region or by the decade. Whether it’s a reasonably priced wine for dinner, or you’re “balling out and stuntin’” (as the kids say), Caldwell is the one you should have on your “wine expert” speed dial.