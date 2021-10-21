El Charrito
122 W Market St., Salinas 424-9446, elcharrito.com
A grab-and-go style Mexican restaurant with a homemade touch that’s hard to beat: El Charrito offers one of the best flour tortillas in Monterey County. The cooks use family recipes that have been with the Moncada family before they emigrated to the U.S. Tortillas and stews are made from scratch, and there’s even a burrito bar where diners pick the ingredients, from beans and rice to salsas and fillings like chile relleno, carnitas, chile verde and more. Utilizing fresh produce from local farmers, El Charrito has been serving homemade Mexican-style dishes for decades, and given its popularity, we expect that trend to continue.