Pacific Thai
663 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove 646-8424, pacificthaicuisineca.com
Pacific Thai has been known to do such a bustling business that the line to pick up takeout, on a random weekday night, stretches out the door. Clearly, customers find it worth the wait. This unassuming, cozy spot serves up all the classics – from spicy curries to savory noodle dishes. Ingredients are fresh, service is efficient and the drink menu is just long enough to find something delicious (we recommend Thai iced tea or a Singha beer) that pairs with your meal of choice.