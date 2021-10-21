Noodle Bar
944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, 392-0210 215 Reservation Road, Marina, 384-6225
Noodle Bar’s family-owned restaurants offer an array of Vietnamese dishes, including standbys like pho and noodle stir-fries, barbecued meats and spring rolls, as well as a large selection of vegetarian options. Vi Augusta, manager at the Marina outpost, says Noodle Bar has been on the Monterey Peninsula for over 15 years, working from the same model as when her mom opened the first restaurant: offering flavor-packed food at affordable prices. “She wasn’t into fine dining,” Augusta says. “She just wanted to feed the working class.” While it’s not clear what “working class” means anymore in these topsy-turvy economic times, it’s fair to say that given Noodle Bar’s enduring popularity, mission accomplished.