Oona Hull
26350 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 200, Carmel 624-3076, acupuncturemontereybay.com
What makes Oona Hull, who’s won this award every year but one since it became a category in 2015, so beloved by Weekly readers? Hull can’t say for sure, but she’s got a pretty compelling theory. “I just definitely care very much and am invested in my patients, and most of them become like family,” Hull says. “I become part of their long-term care.” People come for her acupuncture for all types of reasons: pain, digestive health, headaches, menopause, fertility and, the one thread linking them all, mental health. “When people ask ‘What do you specialize in?’ I say humans,” Hull says. “The biggest thing here is people are feeling uplifted when they leave – the endorphins from acupuncture are fantastic.”