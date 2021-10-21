Patricia Wolff
6 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley 659-5180, drpatriciawolff.com
Focusing on taking care of, and exploring, the mind, body and spirit is how Patricia Wolf has practiced healthcare for women and children for over 30 years. She uses all of her skill set: psychotherapy, homeopathy and chiropractic. She calls herself a “ healer, a mom, an elder, a modern-day medicine woman.” Wolff uses a multidimensional approach to help each of her clients “on a unique journey toward greater health and well-being.”