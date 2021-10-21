Cannery Row Antique Mall
471 Wave St., Monterey 655-0264, canneryrowantiquemall.com
Why do we love antique shops? Is it browsing and finding old items that make us wonder, “What the heck is this thing?” Or perhaps it’s a place we go to have our memories unlocked by small, tangible details. Whatever it is, the two-floor, 100-vendor Cannery Row Antique Mall has it. Books range from the sex life of wild animals to JFK propaganda. There are Hawaiian shirts and jazz albums, Julia Child cookbooks and turn-of-the-century cookware, photographs and early-model cameras and so, so much more. Whether you’re going there to get lost or simply take a lap, something will surely catch your eye.