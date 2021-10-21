Jeannette Witten
Hudson Martin PC 490 Calle Principal, Monterey 375-3151, hudsonmartin.com
When it comes to knowledge of California law around high-stakes business transactions, or individuals looking to manage their estates, Jeannette Witten has long been the go-to on the Monterey Peninsula and beyond. She has managed the legal side of high-dollar companies and has helped facilitate multi-million-dollar mergers and acquisitions. As managing partner of influential firm Hudson Martin PC since 2013, readers of the Weekly have selected Witten as the county’s best attorney each year since 2012 – a dominating run by a formidable force.